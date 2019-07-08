Inmate at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women found dead

TROY, Va. (WRIC) — A 27-year-old inmate at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women was found unresponsive in her cell last week. The cause of death is not known at this time.

The body of Ashley J. Carr was found on July 1, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections told 8News. Carr was sentenced to four years for drug possession and probation violation. She was eligible to be released in December with good behavior.

“The cause and manner of death in this case is pending,” the administrator for the Virginia Dept. of Health’s Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Alvin E. Hopson III, said in an email to 8News.

On June 15, an inmate at Haynesville Correctional Center died from a suspected overdose. Seven other inmates at Haynesville required medical attention on that day but have since been released. An investigation into what the suspected drug was and how it was brought into the prison is underway.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.