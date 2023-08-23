BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An “incident” involving two inmates at Lawrenceville Correctional Center resulted in one inmate being taken to the hospital Tuesday.

When 8News reached out to receive more information on a tip about the incident, The GEO Group — a privately owned company that operates Lawrenceville Correctional — responded with a prepared statement containing minimal details on what actually happened at the prison.

“An incident occurred on August 22 at the Lawrenceville Correctional Facility involving two inmates,” according to a statement sent by The GEO Group spokesperson, Christopher Ferreira. “As a result of the incident, one inmate was transported to a local area hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. We take such incidents with the utmost seriousness, and we will continue to work diligently and in close collaboration with the Virginia Department of Corrections to prevent these types of incidents from occurring at the facility. The incident is under investigation by the Virginia Department of Corrections, and we have no further comment.”

8News reached out to the Virginia Department of Corrections for illumination on the incident but was referred back to The GEO Group without additional detail.

“The VADOC has a contract with The GEO Group and we follow the terms of the contract,” the VADOC spokesperson said.

When pressed for additional detail on the “incident” at Lawrenceville, The GEO Group spokesperson denied comment beyond the statement given, and declined interview availability.

While no additional details on the “incident” were given, the original statement from GEO cites contraband to be “an ongoing challenge that correctional facilities across the country are currently facing.”

In an attempt to decrease the number of drugs and contraband being taken into the facility, Ferreira said the facility has “invested in new technology, increased staff and training, and enhanced security measures,” as well as increased drug testing and searches throughout the facility.

“We have also invested significant resources to deploy a state-of-the-art drone detection system and sophisticated contraband detection scanners,” Ferreira continued in the statement. “We will continue working with the Virginia DOC to confront the challenges related to the introduction of contraband.”

Lawrenceville is the only privately run prison in Virginia and has faced intense scrutiny over drug overdoses and inmate violence. 8News previously reported that during the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers rejected a bill that would have abolished for-profit prison management by 2024.

An 8News investigation in 2021 found that The GEO Group was routinely understaffed and in violation of its contract with the state corrections agency.