Inmate at state prison in Big Stone Gap killed following in-cell attack

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap has died after an apparent attack by another inmate, according to Virginia Department of Corrections.

VDOC says the victim was a 47-year-old man and was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday at Lonesome Pine Hospital.

The inmate killed was serving multiple life sentences for sexual offenses, and the Dept. of Corrections is withholding his name until next of kin can be notified.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and the assailant was also serving a life sentence.