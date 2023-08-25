WISE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The death of an inmate at Red Onion State Prison is under investigation by the Virginia Department of Corrections.

According to the VDOC, around 2:37 p.m. on Aug. 24, an inmate told prison staff that his cell partner had fallen out of his top bunk bed. Staff then entered the cell and found the cell partner unresponsive, which prompted staff to perform lifesaving efforts.

The unresponsive inmate was transported to Dickenson Community Hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:57 p.m., according to the VDOC.

This incident is being investigated by the VADOC’s Special Investigations Unit.