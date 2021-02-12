Inmate death at Virginia’s only for profit prison is under investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections has confirmed that an inmate died at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center Feb. 3. The VADOC said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The Lawrenceville prison located in Brunswick County is the only prison in the state operated by a private company.

“We experienced the tragic loss of an individual residing at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center and we express our condolences to their family and loved ones,” said a spokesperson for the GEO Group, Inc., which operates the correctional facility. While we can confirm the cause was not from stabbing, the matter is currently under investigation and we would refer you to the Virginia Department of Corrections for more information “

Multiple sources connected to prison have told 8News the death was the result of drug overdose. Neither GEO Group or the VADOC could confirm that.

Meantime, the GEO spokesperson had this to say:

“Like many correctional facilities across the country, the Lawrenceville Correctional Center faces challenges related to the use of drones for the introduction of drug-related contraband into correctional settings,” said the GEO spokesperson. “We are continuing to work with the Virginia Department of Corrections to address the challenges related to the introduction of drug-related contraband using drones.”

The facility has been closed to visitations and outsiders since March of last year when the pandemic hit.

Sources have also reported a rash of violence in the prison recently. The GEO spokesperson confirms an incident but says not one was seriously hurt.

“As a service provider to the Commonwealth of Virginia, all actions taken by GEO at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center are made at the direction of the Virginia Department of Corrections,” the spokesperson said. “We can confirm that there was a recent incident involving an altercation between three inmates and the inmates involved received minor injuries that were treated onsite by the Center’s medical professionals.”

The Lawrenceville Correctional Center has come under fire recently for a lack of staffing and security concerns. An 8News investigation uncovered the prison has been understaffed for years and the GEO Group has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for it. A bill to ban prisons for profit in Virginia recently failed.