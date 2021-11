RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - A chilly night is on the way for the area. We will see clear skies and once the winds diminish, the temperatures are going to drop like a rock. In the metro area we will see lows falling into the lower to middle 20s. West of us, out in the Piedmont, I expect that lows are going to fall into the teens.

We have lots of sunshine over the area for tomorrow—up and down the East Coast the weather will be clear—and that will allow to us to warm back up into the upper 40s and the lower 50s. Without the wind it will feel much warmer compared to today.