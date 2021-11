BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate died unexpectedly at Lawrenceville Correctional Center Saturday evening.

The prison said Kendall Moore, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 20. Emergency medical services were sent to the correction center but Moore was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m. at VCU Community Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only private prison and is managed by The Geo Group.