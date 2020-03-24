1  of  2
Breaking News
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail, prompting investigation Two Henrico County residents die from coronavirus

Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail, prompting investigation

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County had died.

Jail officials said Michael Dillion, 29, was being examined by doctors when he went into medical distress. CPR was conducted, but Dillion could not be revived.

According to a release, it is believed that Dillion died from natural causes. The case is under investigation, however.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events