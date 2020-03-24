Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail, prompting investigation

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County had died.

Jail officials said Michael Dillion, 29, was being examined by doctors when he went into medical distress. CPR was conducted, but Dillion could not be revived.

According to a release, it is believed that Dillion died from natural causes. The case is under investigation, however.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: