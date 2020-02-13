Breaking News
Police searching for missing Chesterfield man

Inmate dies in Richmond hospital after attack at Virginia prison

Virginia News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate from Sussex II State Prison died in the hospital Wednesday from injuries he suffered in a suspected in-cell attack in late January.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, Ebony K. Auddi was being treated at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital after he was assaulted on Jan. 30 in what is believed to be “an inmate-on-inmate in-cell attack.” Auddi, 49, was serving 14 years and 24 months for attempted rape, sexual battery and attempted sodomy.

An investigation into the deadly attack is ongoing.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events