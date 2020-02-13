Inmate dies in Richmond hospital after attack at Virginia prison

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate from Sussex II State Prison died in the hospital Wednesday from injuries he suffered in a suspected in-cell attack in late January.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, Ebony K. Auddi was being treated at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital after he was assaulted on Jan. 30 in what is believed to be “an inmate-on-inmate in-cell attack.” Auddi, 49, was serving 14 years and 24 months for attempted rape, sexual battery and attempted sodomy.

An investigation into the deadly attack is ongoing.

