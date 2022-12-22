AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has launched an investigation after an inmate was found dead at Augusta Correctional Center.

According to VADOC, the inmate was found unresponsive on Thursday, Dec. 22. The medical team was called and, upon further evaluation, a ligature and markings were found around the inmate’s neck.

The incident is being investigated as a suicide, according to VADOC. The inmate’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

