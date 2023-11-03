GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Just days after two inmates at Greensville Correctional Center are confirmed to have died, the prison has announced an inmate was found to be in possession of several different types of contraband ranging from tobacco to fentanyl.

The contraband is said to have been found during a search of the facility Thursday, Nov. 2 while the prison was on lockdown, which has been ongoing since Monday, Oct. 30.

During the search, the inmate was found with tobacco, eight to 10 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 100 to 150 suboxone strips, 15 grams of THC oil in a waxy form and two doses of LSD.

“While the facility is locked down, all forms of visitation (in-person and virtual) and inmate phone calls will be canceled to devote maximum staffing resources to the ongoing security measures,” the Virginia Department of Corrections said in a statement. “Those wishing to correspond with inmates at Greensville can send and receive mail.”

The Virginia Department of Corrections said the lockdown was initiated to limit inmate movement to allow staff to search for drugs and contraband more easily. At this time it is expected the lockdown will be completed by Monday, Nov. 20.

In early October, an employee at Greensville Correctional Center was found dead in her car parked in the prison parking lot. State Police said that while her death does not appear to be suspicious in nature, an investigation into the cause of her death is ongoing.

A Greensville Correctional Officer told 8News in September that staffing concerns are to blame for many recent issues inside the facility, including recent deaths, cellblock fires, a lockdown and an escaped inmate.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said an investigation is ongoing into the contraband found Thursday, Nov. 2.