Inmates waiting for calculated early release dates say DOC is moving too slow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – For the first time, the Virginia Department of Corrections can release inmates with less than a year left to serve but–with five offenders dead from coronavirus–inmates in facilities with no testing to date say they’re not letting people out fast enough.

About three weeks into the program, less than 10 percent of eligible offenders have been released. As of Thursday morning, VADOC says 153 inmates have gotten out and about 260 have been approved. Inmates who meet all the criteria say the only thing holding them back is out of their control.

Jerome Clarke says he’s serving a sentence at State Farm Correctional Center for possession of Adderall and marijuana with intent to distribute. His fiancé, Teneka Miller, is worried he won’t get out before Gov. Ralph Northam’s early release program is set to expire on June 10.

“It’s very frustrating. You get a glimmer of hope, you feel like your prayers have been answered and then–nothing,” Miller said. “We just want to keep our loved ones safe.”

Jerome Clarke, an inmate at State Farm Correctional Center, poses with his fiancé and step daughter.

Since the General Assembly approved the early release plan at the end of April, family members like Miller say VADOC has kept them in the dark, leaving them anxious as they fear for the worst.

More than 430 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday. According to VADOC’s website, no inmates at State Farm Correctional have been tested to date–despite two staff members receiving positive results.

The same is true at Coffeewood Correctional Center, where Karan Batra is serving a sentence for grand larceny exceeding $500.

Batra says he’s an insulin-dependent diabetic, an underlying condition that puts him at high risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Documents sent to 8News show Batra meets the criteria for early release set by VADOC. He has a non-violent conviction, a medium risk of reoffending and a verified home plan. His ‘Offender Progress Report’ says he hasn’t had any disciplinary offenses in 24 months and he’s been involved in re-entry programs throughout his sentence.

One thing Batra doesn’t have is a confirmed Good Time Release Date, which lets offenders take up to 15 percent off of their sentence for good behavior.

Batra, Clarke and several other inmates who reached out to 8News say they only have estimated release dates. Before any of them can be set free, VADOC has to calculate and verify their GTRD.

“I’m caught in between a rock and a hard place. There’s nothing I can do about it,” Batra told 8News in a phone interview. “I want to ask them (VADOC) to do what they said they were going to do–do their job.”

The problem is, like most workplaces during the pandemic, doing that job is not easy, according to Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.

VADOC told Miller in an email that they’re working with limited staff and hours due to federal and state guidelines related to COVID-19. The email says Courts & Legal is dealing with a high volume of cases and they’re prioritizing records with estimated dates through August 2020.

Both Batra and Clarke have estimates dates after that. They fear this alone will disqualify them from the early release program, intended to apply to inmates set to get out in or before April 2021.

Email response to Teneka Miller from VADOC about her fiancé’s release.

When asked how many eligible inmates are waiting to have their release dates calculated, a spokesperson for VADOC said the ‘Early Release Plan’ is exempt from public records requests. For this reason, 8News was also unable to independently verify the status of offenders interviewed for this story.

“Will all 2,000 be released—likely not,” said Secretary Moran in an interview with 8News on Monday.

Moran says some of the 2,000 inmates originally estimated to be eligible for the plan will be denied for having a Class 1 felony or a sexually violent offense. He said they may also be disqualified for not having a home plan in place or for having a high risk of recidivism.

Asked what he would say to those frustrated by the wait for calculated release dates, Moran said “I’d say this is an unprecedented program and we’re doing our best in an unprecedented way.”

Moran didn’t say for sure whether or not those waiting with estimated release dates would get out before the governor’s order expires. “I don’t want to give them any expectations that are right or wrong,” he said.

Moran said VADOC is reviewing about 30 inmates per day.

“Frankly they’ve done a terrific job and the fact that people are complaining when they can get released early is a little odd,” Moran said. “Before our action in April, they weren’t even allowed to be considered for early release.”

The ACLU of Virginia, representing 27 inmates, and VADOC agreed to a settlement earlier this week. The lawsuit accused the state of cruel and unusual punishment for keeping inmates vulnerable to the coronavirus in crowded facilities.

The agreement requires the department to provide written documentation to each inmate denied early release outlining what this decision was based on.

It also directs the department to continue reviewing inmates 90 days after the ‘State of Emergency’ expires–currently scheduled for June 10. This would allow more offenders to be released if the governor were to make another declaration, according to the agreement.

