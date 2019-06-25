Inn at Virginia Tech to offer additional housing for incoming students

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Inn at Virginia Tech will provide three floors of guest rooms to help address the housing shortage for the upcoming school year.

Virginia Tech accepted 7,500 students for the incoming freshman class, which is 1,000 more students than they have room for.

Rooms will be provided for approximately 325 students through the end of the spring semester at the Inn.

The Inn is made up of roughly 23,000 square feet and is comprised of conference rooms and a hotel restaurant.

Virginia Tech announced a partnership with the Holiday Inn on Friday. The hotel will reserve 94 rooms for student living.

97 returning students opted out of housing contracts to live off-campus and 84 first-year students have agreed to live off-campus with the offered on-campus housing exemption.

University officials say with The Inn and the Holiday Inn’s help, the housing shortage issue will be taken care of.

The University also offered freshman up to $1,000 to take a gap year last month. Officials say 49 students accepted the offer to either delay their admission or enroll in community college.