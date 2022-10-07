NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — The victims involved in a deadly plane crash in Newport News Thursday night have been identified after an investigation by Virginia State Police.

Two aviation students and a flight instructor were inside the single-engine Cessna 172 at the time of the crash. The police investigation revealed that one of the students, 18-year-old Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode, of Hanover, Maryland, was piloting the plane at Williamsburg International Airport when the plane crashed just after 3 p.m.

During take-off, police said Oyebode tried to pull the plane up at too steep of an angle, causing the aircraft to stall in the air about 100 feet off the ground. The plane then dove and crashed into an embankment next to the runway.

Oyebode was seriously injured in the crash and was first taken to Riverside Regional Hospital for treatment, but was later flown to VCU Hospital in Richmond, according to police. The second 18-year-old male student was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The flight instructor, and licensed commercial pilot, 23-year-old Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, of Williamsburg, Virginia, was killed in the crash.