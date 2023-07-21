RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Drivers will be allowed to use a 10-mile extension of Interstate 95 Express Lanes in August to travel between Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C., as part of the first phase of a $670 million project designed to help reduce congestion in the region.

The opening of the extension, announced by the Virginia Department of Transportation Friday, will give drivers 10 miles of new reversible high-occupancy toll lanes on the I-95 corridor through Stafford County and Fredericksburg.

The extension will continue where the 95 Express Lanes end just south of Garrisonville Road (Route 601) to Route 17 in Stafford County. It will be open to northbound and southbound travelers with an E-Z Pass or an E-Z Pass Flex.

“This extension provides 10 miles of new interstate capacity to consistently move people and goods between the Richmond and Northern Virginia regions and delivers new ridesharing opportunities for people living and working in the Fredericksburg region,” Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) commissioner Stephen Brich said in a statement.

The project, a public-private partnership with VDOT led by toll-road operator Transurban, will create a nearly 50-mile corridor from Fredericksburg to Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., when complete.

Jacqueline Woodbridge, a Transurban spokesperson, told 8News the toll-road operator “will be announcing an exact open date next month.”

Amanda Baxter, senior vice president of the Virginia market and operations for Transurban North America, said in a statement Friday that the extension will give travelers “66% more capacity during peak periods” and help move “30% more people along the Main Street of the East Coast.”

In August, VDOT said drivers will be able to travel on the extension to the end, back onto I-95 or through lanes near Route 17. VDOT said the project includes two reversible high-occupancy toll lanes in the I-95 median that would allow traffic to move in both directions at the same time.

For the project’s second phase, new access points to and from the 95 Express Lanes will open up near Courthouse Road and Marine Corps Base Quantico.

According to Woodbridge, these are the additional access points set to open at the end of the year:

Northbound entry via the I-95 local lanes serving Route 17 and Route 3 traffic

Southbound exit and northbound entry via Route 630/Courthouse Road

Southbound entry and northbound exit via I-95 near Russell Road (near Marine Corps Base Quantico)

“While more construction is ahead to fully realize the entire scope of the project’s benefits, opening the facility to through travelers this summer will provide immediate congestion relief and time savings,” Brich added.

Construction of the project, which has led to traffic delays and stoppages in the Stafford area, is expected to wrap up at the end of 2023, VDOT said.