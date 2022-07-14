GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An invasive tree-killing insect that has destroyed millions of ash trees in the U.S. have been found in Gloucester County, the Virginia Department of Forestry confirmed Thursday.

The emerald ash borer, a beetle that attacks and kills ash trees, was first identified in Virginia in 2008 and has been detected in every county in the commonwealth, the department said in a release.

The invasive beetles lay eggs — one can lay 40 to 70 — that turn into larvae, which feed on the inner bark and water systems of ash trees to take the nutrients they need to survive. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said they are responsible for killing tens of millions of ash trees in the 36 states where they have been found.

“It is most critical to consider ash trees in your yard and public spaces, especially if they have limbs that hang over your home, business, other structures or parking areas,” Eastern Region Area Forester Lisa Deaton said in a statement.

According to Virginia’s Department of Forestry, signs of an infestation include small D-shaped holes on the bark of ash trees, thinning tree canopies, sprouts from the trunk or limbs and serpentine markings under the bark.

The department adds that the best way to protect trees from the emerald ash borer is to monitor for signs of a potential infestation and to treat ash trees “by trunk injection or systemic insecticide soil drench.”

“Contact VDOF or a certified arborist for monitoring information, treatment options and other steps you can take to keep ash trees healthy,” Deaton added. “Remember, you can help these pests from spreading by not moving firewood from one location to another.”