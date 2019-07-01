Investigation into 2-year-old boy’s disappearance continues after mother charged

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation is continuing after the mother of a 2-year-old Hampton boy who disappeared was arrested and charged over the weekend.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult announced the arrest of Julia Tomlin during a news press conference late Friday night. Tomlin is charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

A photo of Noah Tomlin taken in May of 2019.

Julia Tomlin told police she put her son, 2-year-old Noah Tomlin, to bed around 1 a.m. on Monday, June 24. She reported him missing a little over 10 hours later.

Julia described Noah as very affectionate in a text message to 10 On Your Side last week.

First responders searched near his home at Buckroe Beach and the Bethel Landfill. Sult said in Friday’s update that investigators believe Noah is dead, based on a “highly coordinated investigation.”

Sult said authorities are still searching for the 2-year-old.

“They want to find Noah. We all pray that we still find him safe but that’s just not the way it’s pointing at this point,” said Sult. “This leaves us a little bit speechless, but the search for Noah continues. We’ll never give up hope.”

Following Julia’s arrest, police intensified the search for Noah as more focused crews worked through the weekend.

Hundreds of people came out to show support for Noah at a prayer vigil. “When I was 20 years old I gave birth to my daughter and I asked God why can I never have any more babies. I had another one and his name is Noah,” said Barbey, who was the child’s foster mom. “This isn’t the time to hate, this isn’t a time to do anything but praise God that little Noah was loved.”

WAVY News is working to find out when Julia will have her first court appearance.

Check back for updates on this developing story.