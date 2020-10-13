Investigation prompted after Trump campaign sign is set on fire in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a Trump campaign sign was set on fire.

A Leesburg Police Office was on patrol when they said they saw a Trump campaign sign on fire in front of a home on North Street NE around 8 p.m. on October 9. The fire spread to a nearby fence before a fire extinguisher was used to put out the flames.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (703) 737- 8600.

