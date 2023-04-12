ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State police are investigating after a 26-year-old bicyclist died in Rockingham County after being hit by a 17-year-old driving an SUV.

The crash occurred Tuesday, April 11 just before 8 a.m. on Route 257 just east of Martin Miller Road.

A 26-year-old man, Kenneth W. Zimmerman, of Dayton, was riding a bicycle east on Route 257 when he was hit from behind by a girl driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. Virginia State Police said the driver of the SUV was a 17-year-old Rockingham girl.

Zimmerman was not wearing a helmet, police said, and died while being taken to the hospital.

Police said the 17-year-old girl was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash.

Police said charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.