Investigator injured; suspect shot during undercover drug operation in Front Royal

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A task force investigator with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is hurt and a suspected drug courier in serious condition after a shooting incident Thursday night in Warren County.

The incident began at 8:30 p.m., in a parking lot near the I-66 interchange in Front Royal.

Investigators with the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force had been conducting an undercover narcotics operation involving a 32-year-old suspected drug courier who had arrived from Baltimore, Maryland. Upon their arrival, the suspect attempted to drive away. He then rammed into one of the task force members, knocking that member to the ground, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP says the remaining investigators then fired at the suspect as he was trying to get away. The suspect ran off the road and into an embankment before coming to a stop.

The task force member, who works for the Frederick County Sheriff’s office, was taken to Warren Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The suspected drug courier suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Winchester Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the task force investigators who fired his weapon is a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the Culpeper Field Office. The special agent has been placed on leave pending the investigation based on state police policy.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field office will conduct the investigation into the shooting incident.