IRS launches new tool to help non-filers get their stimulus checks

The IRS has set up an online registration tool for people who do not need to file tax returns to help them get their stimulus checks faster. The application is called “Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here” and can be found on the IRS website.

Most taxpayers who filed federal income tax returns in 2018 and 2019, most seniors and retirees will not need to do anything to get their economic impact payments. The money will either be direct deposited into the person’s bank account or a paper check will be issued, depending on how a person normally receives their benefits or how they received their 2018 tax refund.

So who should fill out the application online? Those who did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for the following reasons:

No income to report

Individual gross income was under $12,200

Married gross income under $24,400

Not required to file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for other reason

People who receive Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability insurance benefit and have qualifying children under 17 years-old can use the application to claim the $500 payment per child

Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul says, “If Social Security beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait to receive their $500 per qualifying child.”

Do not use the application if you receive:

Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits



Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits

Lastly, for Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability beneficiaries who do not have qualifying children under age 17, you do not need to take any action with the IRS. You will automatically receive your $1,200 economic impact payment directly from the IRS as long as you received an SSA-1099 for 2019.

