RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The family of Irvo Otieno has reached a wrongful death settlement with Virginia, Henrico County and its sheriff, their attorneys announced Wednesday.

Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man, died in March after he was pinned down by Henrico sheriff’s deputies and others while being admitted to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled Otieno’s death a homicide after concluding he died of “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints.” Ten people were initially charged in his death, but charges were eventually dropped against two hospital workers.

According to the Associated Press, the settlement approved by the judge shows the state, Henrico and the county’s sheriff agreed to pay a total of $8.5 million but did not admit any liability in Otieno’s death.

“The family of Irvo Otieno and the County of Henrico, its Sheriff, and the Commonwealth of Virginia have reached a confidential settlement regarding the death of Irvo Otieno,” the family’s attorneys said in a statement. “The family is pleased that they were able to find a resolution outside of court in a manner that honors Irvo’s life.”

Henrico County’s top prosecutor and sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, described Otieno’s death as a “profound tragedy,” saying in a statement that the governor “pushed” for the settlement “with the hope that doing so proactively and fairly might alleviate – in a small way – some of the suffering that Irvo’s mother and brother faced, recognizing that no settlement can take the place of a loved one.”

“Governor Youngkin remains committed to transforming the behavioral health system to ensure that those in crisis will receive the care they need and that they will receive it at the right time and in the right place,” Porter added.

Seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital personnel were initially charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death — but charges were ultimately dropped against two of the hospital workers.

Surveillance video obtained and reviewed by 8News, which does not include sound, shows as many as 10 sheriff’s deputies and personnel at Virginia’s Central State Hospital pinning a handcuffed and shackled Otieno to the ground for over 11 minutes until he’s motionless.

The footage, obtained through a Dropbox link in public court records, shows Otieno being dragged into the psychiatric hospital at 4:19 p.m. on March 6, being restrained and pressed to the floor in a hospital admissions room and unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him after his body goes limp.

Otieno was being admitted to the psychiatric hospital after he was placed under an emergency custody order by law enforcement on March 3.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.