RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re thinking of grabbing last-minute ingredients to create a fancy Pinterest-based cocktail for the family to drink with dinner on Easter Sunday, you may want to plan ahead.

All 399 Virginia ABC stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, in observance of the holiday.

Stores will be open Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to normal closing hours, and will reopen the day after Easter, on Monday, April 10, at 10 a.m.

If you want to beat the holiday rush in stores, Virginia ABC offers online ordering and curbside pickup at select locations. You can check to see if your nearest ABC store is included online here.