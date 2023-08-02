RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – If your child is starting school in Virginia this fall, you may want to double check they have received all of the vaccines required to attend. If not, they may not be able to start school on time.

These requirements apply to students going to college, attending a public or private elementary, middle or secondary school, as well as children in a child care center, nursery school, family day care home or developmental center.

A few of the minimum vaccine requirements include Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR), Varicella (Chickenpox), and more.

Any student can be exempt from immunization requirements based on a conflict with their religion unless a health emergency is in effect. Students may also provide a statement from a licensed physician that “states that his physical condition is such that administration of one or more of the required immunizing agents would be detrimental to his health,” according to Virginia Law.

