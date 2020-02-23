‘Isaiah was her world;’ Family doesn’t believe mother killed her 3-month-old son

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville woman is now charged in connection to the death of her three month-old baby, but her family doesn’t believe she’s the one who committed the crime.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says 30 year-old Shantiequa Woods is charged with first degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her son, Isaiah Woods.



Woods’ family says they don’t believe she did it and that the wrong person is behind bars.

Her family says Woods has been around children all her life and she would never put a child in danger.

“Isaiah was her world and I don’t see my sister hurting her baby,” said Woods’ sister Latisha Townes, who tried to hold back tears as she spoke about her sister and the death of Isaiah.



Her nephew’s gone and now her sister is behind bars, but Townes says she doesn’t believe Shantiequa killed her son.

“And she’s been with many of kids and kept plenty of kids,” said Townes. “She’s not going to hurt a child, not her own as well.”

30 year-old Shantiequa Woods is charges with First Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse. Her sister says Woods did not kill 3 month-old Isaiah Woods.

Townes says Woods had the baby stay at her boyfriend’s house in Rockingham County while she went to Danville to run errands. She says her sister got a call from her boyfriend saying the baby needed to go to the hospital.

Investigators believe Isaiah suffered blunt force trauma to his head and torso and later died as a result of his injuries.

“We’re not going to let Shantiequa sit in jail behind her baby’s death knowing that my sister didn’t kill her baby,” said Townes.



According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Aberdeen Road in Ruffin, North Carolina Thursday night.

30 year-old Shantiequa Woods was charged Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 with first degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her son, Isaiah Woods (Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“It was the home of the boyfriend’s mother and the boyfriend,” said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. “So, there were others at home at that time when this occurred.”



Sheriff Page said both the boyfriend and the boyfriend’s mother are charged with unrelated offenses at this time.

“Any death is a very serious and sad situation, but the death of a child,” said Page. “It reaches everybody.”



Authorities took the baby’s remains to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke.

Investigators believe 3-month-old Isaiah Woods suffered blunt force trauma to his head and torso and later died as a result of his injuries. His mother was later arrested (Photo provided by family)

Woods’ boyfriend, who the family identified as Howard Easley, hasn’t returned a request for comment.



Woods will have her first court appearance in Rockingham County on Monday.