Isiah Brown released from hospital over a month after being shot multiple times by deputy

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Isiah Brown is home and recovering, over a month after a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy shot him 10 times.

Brown had called 911 for help with a domestic dispute in Spotsylvania County on April 21, he was still on the phone with dispatch when the deputy arrived at the scene and fired shots at him.

The deputy was out of his vehicle for less than 30 seconds before shots were fired. Brown was struck multiple times and the deputy administered aide.

Over the weeks since the incident, the law firm representing Brown, The Cochran Firm, has been providing updates on his condition. For weeks he remained in critical condition.

On Tuesday he was released from the hospital, his attorney David Haynes says, “”Isiah Brown was discharged from the hospital yesterday and will continue his rehabilitation at home after he was shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania County deputy last month while he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.”

Doctors who participated in Brown’s treatment told his family that there were eight bullets found in his body and exit wounds found from two others.

The attorneys have requested additional evidence surrounding the case but have not received any. Previously the sheriff’s office released the body camera video and 911 call.