Isiah Brown still in critical condition two weeks after being shot by deputy in Spotsylvania

Photo of Isaiah Brown, a Virginia man shot multiple times by a deputy who mistook the phone he was holding for a gun. (Photo credit: The Cochran Firm)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Isiah Brown is in the hospital fighting for his life almost two weeks after a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy shot him ten times.

Brown was unarmed and on the phone with 911 dispatch when the deputy arrived at the scene in the early hours of April 21.

Body camera footage shows that the deputy fired multiple shots at Brown around 30 seconds after exiting his vehicle at the scene. Brown was hit numerous times and the deputy provided aid at the scene. He was then taken to the hospital.

As of Tuesday, Brown’s attorneys — The Cochran Firm — say he is still at a Fredericksburg hospital in critical condition. He is being treated in the ICU.

Since the shooting, multiple surgeries have been done in attempts to save his life. Brown most recently underwent surgery on Friday to repair “extensive damage” to his intestines caused by the gunshot wounds.