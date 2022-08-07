ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old they say has been missing for three days.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was last seen by her mother leaving their home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community north of Windsor around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Mahone has brown eyes and black hair, is 5’6″ and weighs around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue and yellow basketball shorts, slip-on shoes and a blue bandana around her head.

Anyone with information related to Mahone’s whereabouts is asked to call the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office at 757-537-2151.