RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Leaders from all across the state of Virginia gathered in Richmond for the Human Trafficking Summit Monday night.

The event was organized to begin at 6 p.m. inside the Delta Hotel, featuring a number of prominent speakers, including Attorney General Jason Miyares and Governor Glenn Youngkin.

According to organizers, the objective of the conference was to bring together nonprofit leaders, public servants and human trafficking survivors from all across the Commonwealth to fight human trafficking throughout the state.

“It is a crime that happens in plain sight in almost every community — rural, suburban, urban and internationally,” Miyares told 8News. “It’s the second largest criminal enterprise on a global scale.”

The conference will be followed by another event — the Anti-Human Trafficking Summit Virginia’s Response Session — at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.