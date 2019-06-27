1  of  5
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Woman recalls devasting fire that took her Charles City County home

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman in Charles City County lost everything in a house fire earlier this week. Cherry Bowman shared her story with 8News about how she plans to move forward after the devastating loss.

“It went pretty fast,” Bowman said, describing the damage the fire caused on the morning of June 24. “It’s so much smoke damage and so much soot, there’s probably nothing they can save in here either.”

No one was home at the time of the fire but Bowman’s home was destroyed.

“To see it go up in such short of a time, it hurts. I’m devastated,” Bowman said. “It’s heartbreaking, it really is.”

The fire department told her that the fire started in the kitchen and that due to the damage, she’s losing her home in the process. Bowman lost all her belongings, including her clothes, supplies and heirlooms, in the flames.

Bowman did manage to grab a few things. She kept the ashes of her grandchild, who died nearly ten years ago.

“They let me get in and I got her ashes,” she said, “I couldn’t bear to have her burned twice.”

Despite the setback, Bowman is looking ahead to rebuilding.

“This is material stuff, it can be replaced. Of course, it hurt when it happened but I got God,” she told 8News. “I have faith.”

Bowman has a GoFundMe page set up for the damages.

