RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Every spring and summer, an increase in kittens are born all over Central Virginia. Named, Kitten Season, the Richmond Animal League (RAL) is informing the public on the proper steps to take the next time a kitten is found outside during the warmer months.

According to the animal league, the best place for kittens to be is with their mom. RAL said if you see the mom around, do not remove the kittens.

When you find a kitten or a litter of kittens outside, leave them alone and wait to see if the mom returns. Mother cats may not return to their kittens with people nearby, so make sure not to hover.

For a list of resources containing information on taking care of orphan kittens, click here.

If you do end up with orphaned kittens on your hands, the Richmond Animal League could help. While the organization is not an open-intake facility, it does provide an online form to fill out in case the facility has the available space. That form can be found here.

People can also call Richmond Animal Care and Control at 804-646-5573 to see if they can take in any orphaned kittens.