It’s National Pick Strawberries Day! Pick-your-own berries at these Virginia farms open during COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC/CNN) — Get ready to harvest some sweetness on National Pick Strawberries Day!

Pick-your-own farms in Virginia are adopting social distancing guidelines this season making it safe for you to pick some sweetness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a list of berry farms across Virginia that have opened their farms for picking:

Gallmeyer Farms — Richmond, Virginia

It’s time to head to The Berry Patch! Because of COVID-19, the Gallmeyer Farms has updated its schedule and rules.

The farm has implemented a new wash station at the berry patch. All customers will be asked to wash their hands before entering the fields.

The farm will provide customers with a two-quart container and you must prepay $10.00 plus tax for each container. If you are looking to pick in bulk, call ahead.

Chesterfield Berry Farm — Moseley, Virginia

The Chesterfield Berry Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm supplies free picking containers and the price is $4.49 per pound.

All customers must wash their hands before entering the field and wear a mask.

Hollin Farm — Delplane, Virginia

At the Hollin Farm, you must wash your hands and a face mask is required before entering the strawberry patch. As of now, the farm is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesdays and is closed Thursday and Friday.

Weekend plans are announced later on in the week. Check their website for updates.

Overlook Produce — Mount Crawford, Virginia

The next strawberry picking date will be on Saturday, May 23. The farm will open at 6:30 a.m. You can pick strawberries just two minutes from the farm market on Old Bridgewater Road.

To stay up to date on their picking times and availability follow the farm on Facebook.

Brookdale Farms — Virginia Beach/Chesapeake, Virginia

The farm is open for picking! Masks are required and you must stay 6-feet away from others at the farm. Picking at Brookdale Farms depends on the weather. The farm keeps their Facebook page updated with the latest information.