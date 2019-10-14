‘I’ve come a long way’: Woman seeks to restore way of life after fire destroyed her Charles City County home

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Charles City County woman lost just about everything in a house fire in late June. After several weeks of renovations and months of being displaced, she’s back in the place she calls home.

On Monday, 8News spoke with the homeowner and the contractor who did the renovations.

“I’m back,” said the woman who owns the home, Sherry Bowman. “In a brand new home, pretty much.”

Bowman’s home on Glebe Lane looks a lot different than it did several months ago when a fire burned away everything inside. She says while she may have lost a lot, she’s gained something much greater.

“My home is practically brand new inside and out,” Bowman told 8News. “I’m excited. I’ve come a long way in a short period of time.”

Her home’s previous structure went up in flames over the summer. Bowman moved back in after weeks of renovations. She lost nearly everything in the fire but was able to save the box where she keeps the ashes of her granddaughter, who died about 10 years ago.

“I have her ashes. I couldn’t bare to see her burnt again,” Bowman told 8News. “A lot of the stuff, I didn’t get back. But, I’ve gained ten times more of what I had.”

The home’s interior now includes new counter tops, new furniture and also new art. It took nearly three months for contractors to renovate her home but they were motivated to get the job done.

“Those little texts that she sent me, just added fuel to the fire to try and do better each day,” said the contractor, Gary Caricofe.

Bowman told 8News she had to hold on to her faith during the difficult time in her life.

“It was all because of God,” she said. “My faith is amazing now. I know it’s because of him.”

Bowman said she was told by fire officials that the fire back in June started in the exhaust fan on top of the stove.

