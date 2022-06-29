NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk has announced the passing of an animal that they say was a favorite of guests and staff members alike.

In a Facebook post published Thursday, June 23, the zoo announced that Jack the ostrich died at the age of 29. According to the post, Jack’s health began to develop age-related issues just before his 29th birthday, along with an existing heart disease.

Zoo staff began to notice that Jack’s eyesight was diminishing and his body weight was decreasing. After an examination it was determined that Jack had advanced cataracts in his eyes and a deficiency of trace minerals in his body.

Jack was given trace mineral supplements which helped his condition improve for a brief time. After his condition declined again, it was determined that euthanasia would be the most compassionate option.

“Jack was a fan and staff-favorite at the Zoo for many years and will be deeply missed,” said the post. “Please keep his Zoo Keepers in your thoughts.”