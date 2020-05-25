JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police Department spent Sunday evening searching for a man, during a water rescue operation.
The call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a report of an unmanned boat located in the Diascund Creek Reservoir near Richmond Road in James City County.
JCC Police said that as of 8 p.m., one adult male is unaccounted for and crews will resume the search Monday morning.
No further information is available at this time.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- James City County authorities conducting water rescue in Diascund Creek Reservoir
- Woodstock, Virginia man arrested in fatal accident involving UTV
- Good Samaritans rescue 3-year-old boy from flipped kayak
- Trump threatens to move RNC without assurances from governor
- Lock your cars! Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic