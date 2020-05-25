James City County authorities conducting water rescue in Diascund Creek Reservoir

Virginia News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police Department spent Sunday evening searching for a man, during a water rescue operation. 

The call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a report of an unmanned boat located in the Diascund Creek Reservoir near Richmond Road in James City County. 

JCC Police said that as of 8 p.m., one adult male is unaccounted for and crews will resume the search Monday morning. 

No further information is available at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events