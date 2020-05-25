James City County authorities recover body of missing boater

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in James City County said Monday that they’ve found the body of a 70-year-old man who went missing from a boat while fishing in the area of the Diascund Creek Reservoir the day before.

According to James City County police, a search began after officers and fire personnel were called to the area of the reservoir at 5:15 on May 24 for reports of an unmanned boat. The person who was identified as missing from the boat was James Jackson, Jr., a 70-year-old county resident who had been fishing.

Members of the county’s police and fire departments began their search with help from York Fire & Life Safety and Sheriff’s Office, VA Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Med-flight, police said. The search was suspended at 8 p.m. on Sunday and then resumed at 8 a.m. on Monday.

With the assistance of the New Kent Sheriff’s Office and Marine Sonic, James City County authorities found Jackson’s body at 11:25 a.m. Police said Jackson was not wearing a life jacket and that the medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

