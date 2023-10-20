HUNTINGTON, WV (WFXR/JMU) — Jalen Green tied the school sack record with five as James Madison’s defense shut down Marshall en route to a 20-9 Sun Belt Conference win on Thursday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The Dukes remain unbeaten with a 7-0 overall record while improving to 4-0 in Sun Belt play, while the Thundering Herd suffered their third straight loss, dropping to 4-3 and 1-2. The win for JMU was the program’s first-ever against Marshall in four tries.

JMU returns home for Homecoming, as it hosts Old Dominion on Saturday, Oct. 28. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.