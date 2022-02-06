January Winter Weather Recap

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —Taking a look back at January, let’s see how active, or not, of a month we’ve had overall in the weather world.

January is typically the most active month overall for winter weather, with February following very closely behind. This January we’ve had four snowstorms, with the first snowstorm of the season for the area being the most impactful.

January 3rd is when winter weather made it’s way into central Virginia. Starting off as rain then transitioning to a mix of rain, sleet, and snow before transitioning over to all snow in the early morning hours.

We dealt with heavy wet snow for hours before activity tapered off in the later afternoon hours, leaving behind cold, breezy conditions. Heavy snow caused multiple power outages- especially for western Virginia, and snow caused a tractor trailer crash on I-95 causing a backup that was at a standstill for over 20 hours.

Snowfall accumulations varied, of course. Heavier amounts were seen to the west, with Richmond officially picking up 2 inches at the airport and lower amounts in the south-southeast.

This snowstorm also brought 10 inches or more to the mountains. Overall, a big way to kick off the New Year, especially considering we had two days prior where we were in the low 70s and 60s.

A very rare weather event to say the least.

There was another winter weather event that kicked off on January 16th, which brought a mixture of winter weather.

The storm started off as snow for our southern counties, then activity began working its way inwards. As temperatures slowly rose we saw a transition over the city of Richmond from snow to sleet and freezing rain, and then everything wrapped up as rain for 3/4’s of the area.

We saw 1 inch of snow in the city of Richmond and snowfall totals ranged from a few tenths of an inch to 4 inches of snow.

This storm system did not bring as many power outages as expected, which is always great news.

During the evening hours of January 20th and 21st we picked up a dusting here in the city.

The first event (20th) was from a moisture starved cold front where mostly everyone saw some light snow across the area.

The second event (21st) brought us another dusting here in the city but brought much higher amounts for our south-southeastern counties. Multiple reports ranged from 2 inches to over 6 inches of snow in and around the Norfolk area. For central Virginia, some of us saw some impactful snow in the south and east, but some of us also only saw a dusting at best.

Last but not least, we had another winter storm system bring us snow the evening of January 25th into the morning of January 26th. This storm system brought another dusting to the city, and more snowfall was seen to the peninsulas and Norfolk.

That brought our monthly total to 4.3 inches, which is slightly above our average of 3.7 inches for the month of January.

Another lingering thought is, ‘January has been colder than normal it seems,’ but has it? The answer to that question is yes, we have had a colder than average start to 2022.

Typically on average in January we are sitting at 47.8 degrees, but for this January we averaged a monthly high temperature of 46.6, which means we were around 1 degree below normal.

The coldest day of the month was January 21st with a daytime high of only 29 degrees. The warmest day of the month goes to January 1st where our daytime high reached 73 degrees.

The coldest morning low was January 30th with a low of 12 degrees. The warmest morning low came on the heels of our warmest day, January 1st, with a low of 57 degrees.

Now we wait to see what February may have in store for central Virginia.