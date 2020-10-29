Jerry Falwell Jr. sues Liberty University for defamation, breach of contract

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., pauses during an interview in his office at the school in Lynchburg, Va. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, Falwell said that he has submitted his resignation as head of evangelical Liberty University. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of Liberty University, filed a defamation suit against the school Wednesday alleging it breached his contract and aimed to damage his reputation with public statements after his resignation.

Falwell Jr, whose father founded the evangelical university, resigned as Liberty University’s president in August after his wife’s extramarital affair and a provocative photo of Falwell was made public.

“When Mr. Falwell and his family became the targets of a malicious smear campaign incited by anti- evangelical forces, Liberty University not only accepted the salacious and baseless accusations against the Falwells at face value, but directly participated in the defamation,” the court filing claims.

A Liberty University spokesperson told 8News that the school’s board of trustees are currently in session for their fall meetings and that Liberty “would need to read and review a lawsuit before making comment, and as of this moment we have not been served.”

Falwell seeks an undisclosed amount of damages from the school and a trial by jury.

