HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison University’s (JMU) football team’s head coach, Curt Cignetti, is finalizing a deal to move to Indiana University.

Cignetti has a 52-9 record after five seasons with JMU and was recently named the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year.

The news comes during an ongoing controversy surrounding the JMU football team being barred from postseason play.

Cignetti will replace Indiana’s former coach, Tom Allen, who was reportedly fired on Sunday after a third consecutive losing season.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, JMU confirmed Cignetti’s departure.

“I want to thank Curt Cignetti for his dedication and commitment to excellence as head football coach at James Madison,” James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said. “He successfully steered JMU football through a critical period in our history. With our reclassification period now complete, James Madison is firmly established as one of the top Group of Five programs in the country and an ideal destination as we head into a 12-team playoff era.”

Cignetti commented on the situation, claiming the decision was hard to make.

“This was a really difficult decision and I really wrestled with it hard,” Cignetti said. “These were the best five years of my professional life. We accomplished a lot every year but particularly the last two and this season was so special. I had total intentions and plans to retire here.”

JMU said a search firm will be retained for an immediate national search for the program’s next head football coach.