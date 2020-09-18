JMU students to return to campus for in-person learning next month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison University students will resume in-person classes on Oct. 5 after a spike in COVID-19 cases caused the school to switch to virtual learning earlier this semester. JMU switched to a primary online model and sent on-campus students home on Sept. 7.

After a temporary transition to online learning, JMU will return to in-person instruction on October 5. Read about the important changes we are making to increase our ability to keep our students, employees and residents of Harrisonburg safe. https://t.co/CAeCUOI7lg — JMU (@JMU) September 18, 2020

The university announced on Friday that they are finalizing reopening plans for Oct. 5. When students return to campus in October there will be a mandatory surveillance testing, increased quarantine space, limited class sizes and changes to dining facilities.

JMU will also be cancelling its fall break originally scheduled for Oct. 22-23 and students will all learn virtually following Thanksgiving.

LATEST HEADLINES: