Job search requirement for unemployment benefits goes back into effect June 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Starting Tuesday, June 1, Virginians collecting unemployment benefits will need to report that they’re actively looking for work.

At the height of the pandemic, the requirement that you apply for at least two jobs and report details of job search activity in order to collect unemployment was waived. Now with many of the COVID-19-related restrictions instituted by Gov. Ralph Northam largely rolled back or set to roll back on May 28, businesses are reopening and looking for people to hire, and the Virginia Unemployment Commission is reinstituting the two job applications requirement.

Virginia’s unemployment rate was 4.7% in April. A year ago it was over 11%.

The VEC announced this change was coming in April.

This comes on the heels of Gov. Northam announcing additional federal funds coming in order to chip away at the backlog of claims that have not been processed. Additionally, a settlement was reached in a class action lawsuit against the VEC for not being adequately prepared to handle the influx of claims.