Jonathan Falwell named new Campus Pastor at Liberty University following Nasser’s resignation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — University President Jerry Prevo announced Thursday that Thomas Road Baptist Church’s Senior Pastor Jonathan Falwell has been named the university’s new Campus Pastor.

We must work together to accomplish it. I will continue to pastor @trbc as I serve with Dr. Prevo (@jerryprevoLU) and an amazing team in LU's Office of Spiritual Development to further God’s vision for Liberty University. — Jonathan Falwell (@jonathanfalwell) April 8, 2021

Falwell will replace David Nasser, who announced on Wednesday that he is resigning from his position as senior vice president for spiritual development.

Nasser formally announced his resignation to students on Wednesday in a social media post.

“After seven years of being a part of this staff as campus pastor, the Lord is transitioning me out of this role and this will be my last semester here. This has been one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make, but we do feel affirmed that God is asking for our obedience to step out of this role in ministry and into a whole new role in ministry elsewhere. As your campus pastor, I can’t ask you week after week to be obedient and to go wherever (God) leads and then not model that very same thing in our own lives.” David Nasser, former Campus Pastor for Liberty University

Nasser will leave at the end of the semester. He was hired at Liberty in August 2014.

The university issued this statement after the announcement: