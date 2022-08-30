VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has dismissed Virginia Beach Del. Tim Anderson’s lawsuit that sought to bar Barnes & Noble from selling two books without parental consent.

“Gender Queer: A Memoir” and “A Court of Mist and Fury” had previously been pulled from Virginia Beach schools.

The judge ruled the lawsuit was unconstitutional under due process, saying that the person that sells the books or allows the child to check out a book cannot be held liable for what the children read in the books.

In May, Anderson (R-Virginia Beach) filed the lawsuit on behalf of former congressional candidate Tommy Altman, demanding a judge find “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas obscene to unrestricted viewing by minors.

Anderson highlighted pages and passages in both books that contain what he says many would consider sexually explicit content.

The Virginia Beach School Board has already voted to remove “Gender Queer” and “A Court of Mist and Fury” from its libraries, but Anderson also wanted to ban Barnes & Noble from selling the books to minors without parental consent.

“Restricting minors from having access to sexual materials exists in every other medium,” Anderson said. “We are not banning books. Just looking for age appropriate restrictions on sexual materials.”

Anderson on Tuesday in response says he’s now looking to have a warning system put in place for books, and says that he may bring legislation on the topic. He said Altman is also reviewing options for an appeal.

“Fundamentally, my client believes there should be a different standard of obscenity for children than currently exists for adults, but that will require review by higher courts to conclusively answer this question and possibly additions to the code by the General Assembly,” Anderson wrote on Facebook.

A push to remove certain books from school libraries is a part of a larger nationwide effort by conservatives to make public education a key political issue. Driven by the same parents who first packed school board meetings to express their opposition to mask mandates and other COVID-19 measures, the focus has shifted to going after content that clashes with conservative values.

That includes teaching about social justice, gender, race, history and sexual content.

The strategy proved successful last November, as Gov. Glenn Youngkin, (R-Va.) rode to election victory on advocating for “parental rights.”

