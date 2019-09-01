Judge refuses to order animals returned to Virginia roadside zoo

FILE- In this May 5, 2009 file photo, a tiger cools off at its enclosure at the zoo in Ahmadabad, India. India’s tiger population has grown to nearly 3,000, making the country one of the safest habitats for the endangered animals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says it’s a “historic achievement” for India as the big cat’s population had dwindled to 1,400 about 14-15 years ago. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has refused to order the return of more than 100 animals to a roadside zoo that has a history of complaints.

The Winchester Star reports Frederick General District Court Judge Charles Foley ruled Thursday that Wilson’s Wild Animal Park owner Keith Wilson cruelly treated, neglected or deprived the animals of adequate care.

The court also ordered Wilson to allow veterinarians to periodically inspect his property and any animals remaining at the zoo.

Wilson has 10 days to appeal.

RELATED: More than 100 animals seized from roadside zoo in Virginia

The ruling comes two weeks after Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office joined with state and local authorities to seize the animals, including water buffalo, tigers and lions.

Federal inspectors have cited the zoo multiple times for violations. The zoo’s website says it’s closed until further notice.

