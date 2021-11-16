Judge rules Xzavier Hill’s family can question Virginia State Police officers ahead of civil lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A judge has granted, in part, a request by LaToya Benton, the mother of Xzavier Hill, to have officers answer questions surrounding his death in anticipation of a wrongful death lawsuit.

Xzavier Hill was shot by state police on Jan. 9, 2021, following a car chase in Goochland County. Earlier this year, a grand jury declined to indict either officer involved in the shooting, clearing them of criminal wrongdoing.

Now, Hill’s mother is seeking a civil suit against Seth Layton and Benjamin Bone, the troopers involved in the shooting. That case would face a lower burden of proof than criminal charges.

However, that lawsuit has not yet been filed. Instead, Benton is seeking testimony that would help her develop a case for civil liability.

Testimony would come from both the Virginia State Police officers who pursued Hill that day and from the officers tasked with investigating the incident as part of an internal review by the agency.

Benton submitted to the court a list of 59 questions spanning background on the officers, training procedures for troopers, and their recollections of the events on Jan. 9.

Attorneys representing the officers opposed the motion, arguing that Benton hadn’t exhausted other remedies, including FOIA requests for the results of the initial investigation.

An earlier request made by Benton was rejected by Virginia State Police in March. Attorneys, who are not affiliated with State Police, argued in a court filing in September that a change in state law that went into effect on July 1 could make those records available now.

In a hearing on Nov. 16, Judge Eugene Cheek Sr. granted the majority of Benton’s request, allowing her to submit 50 of her 59 questions to the officers. They’ll be required to file a written response.

WATCH: Dashcam footage of the fatal shooting of Xzavier D. Hill by Virginia State Police Troopers. Viewer discretion is advised.