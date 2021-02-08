Julia Tomlin, Hampton woman charged in 2-year-old son’s death, has trial moved back again

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Julia Tomlin, the mother of a 2-year-old found dead at Hampton steam plant in July 2019, will wait even longer for her murder trial.

Tomlin’s defense team motioned for the continuance to move the date back during a pre-trial hearing on Monday afternoon, and judge granted the motion.

Tomlin is charged with second degree murder, felony child neglect and concealment of a dead body in the death of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

Julia Tomlin, the Hampton mother accused of killed her two year old son, Noah Tomlin, faced a judge today for a pre-trial hearing. Her defense motioned for a continuance and the judge granted it. Coming up on @WAVY_News I’ll have details on why they pushed to continue it. pic.twitter.com/KoOduE23oP — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) February 8, 2021

Her trial was supposed to begin in March 2020, but it was delayed when defense attorneys requested a psychological evaluation. A judge then ruled last summer that she was “sane enough to stand trial” during her mental examination.

Noah Tomlin’s body was found at the steam plant following an extensive search, after Tomlin reported the toddler missing more than 10 hours after he was last seen. An autopsy revealed that he died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.