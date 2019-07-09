July 4 weekend was deadly, dangerous for Virginia highways

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said thousands of drunk, speeding and reckless drivers kept them busy July 4 weekend.

According to VSP, preliminary reports revealed that seven people died in six traffic crashes during their three-day statistical counting period that began at 12:01 a.m. on July 3 and concluded at 12:00 a.m. on July 5.

The six fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Highland, Loudoun, Lunenburg, Nelson, Pittsylvania, and Spotsylvania.

The crashes claimed the lives of four drivers and three passengers. Four of the victims were not wearing seatbelt, VSP said.

VSP said troopers arrested 79 drunk drivers during the Operation Combined Accident Reduction Effort’s (C.A.R.E.).

“In addition, state troopers cited 5,389 speeders and 1,752 reckless drivers, issued 723 citations for individuals for failing to obey the law,” VSP said.

Virginia State Police say they responded to a total 548 traffic crashes statewide and assisted 1,791 disabled/stranded motorists.

As summer travels continue, VSP urges drivers to be committed to being safe and responsible.

“Please put as much attention into driving, buckling up and complying with speed limits as you do with planning the summer getaway. You and your family’s safety depend on it,” Colonel Settle said.