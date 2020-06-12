June 12 is Loving Day. Here’s what the Supreme Court ruling meant to marriage equality

The Loving case became a historic example of marriage equality in Virginia and across the country. (Undated courtesy photo)

(WRIC) — Friday, June 12, marks the annual celebration of the 1967 Supreme Court case, Loving v. Virginia.

Richard and Mildred Loving, a white man and black woman, were arrested in 1958 for violating a state law which, at the time, prohibited interracial marriage in the state of Virginia. The couple sued for the right to live together and be recognized as husband and wife. Their case made it all the way to the United States Supreme Court in 1967, who eventually ruled in Loving’s favor.

June 12 marks the day that all anti-miscegenation laws were struck down, meaning interracial couples could be recognized in matrimony.

With the landmark decision, the Loving couple was able to move back to Virginia with their three children.

The Loving case became a historic example of marriage equality in Virginia and across the country.

A 2016 motion picture titled ‘Loving‘ was filmed in parts of Dinwiddie and Caroline County in a move announced by then-governor Terry McAuliffe.

“Loving is a significant American story that should be told, and I am happy to announce it will be filmed in Virginia,” said McAuliffe in 2015 about the film.

The film was inspired by an HBO documentary chronicling the fight of the Loving family.

Richard Loving and Mildred Loving died in 1975 and 2008, respectively.

Their love and fight for equality are remembered each year on June 12, the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s historic ruling.

