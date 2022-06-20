RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This year’s Juneteenth holiday Google Doodle features artwork by Richmond-based father-son duo, Jerome and Jeromyah Jones.

The annual federal holiday celebrates the liberation of Black enslaved people in the United States. This year, the holiday also fell on Father’s Day. The release states that the Jones’s artwork touches on “the significance of the Black family and fatherhood, showcases joy and celebration, and explores the meaning of emancipation and freedom on Juneteenth.”

Jerome and Jeromyah Jones Juneteenth Google Doodle

Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in early 1863, many Black Americans were kept enslaved in the western-most Confederate states like Texas. On June 19, 1865, more than 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received news of their freedom, marking the official end of the Civil War.

The day was named an official state holiday in Texas in 1980, but it wasn’t until June 2021 that the day was made an official federal holiday. Since then, the city of Galveston has dedicated a 5,000-square-foot mural titled “Absolute Equality” near the location where the news of freedom was announced.

The Google Doodle will be featured on the main Google search page from Sunday, June 19, through the end of Monday, June 20.